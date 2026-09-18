African Street Festival returns to Nashville for 44th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's African Street Festival is back for its 44th year, bringing three days of music, cultural arts, education, health and wellness, and civic engagement to Hadley Park.
WATCH: African Street Festival organizer on 44 years of culture and community in Nashville
The festival runs September 18–20, 2026, under the theme "Rooted in Unity, Rising in Purpose." The event features different villages set up throughout the park, each highlighting a different aspect of the festival experience.
WATCH: Performer takes the stage at Nashville's 44th annual African Street Festival
This year also introduces Be My Neighbor Day, a new addition to the celebration.
Beyond the festivities, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a variety of community resources available on-site.
Nashville's African Street Festival is a celebration 44 years in the making — and this year's lineup may be the most community-focused yet. Watch the full story to see what's happening inside the festival's unique villages, what's brand new this year with Be My Neighbor Day, and how you can connect with resources that could make a real difference in your life. Have a story idea or want to share your experience at the festival? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.
This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston