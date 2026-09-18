African Street Festival returns to Nashville for 44th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's African Street Festival is back for its 44th year, bringing three days of music, cultural arts, education, health and wellness, and civic engagement to Hadley Park.

WATCH: African Street Festival organizer on 44 years of culture and community in Nashville

African Street Festival organizer on 44 years of culture and community in Nashville

The festival runs September 18–20, 2026, under the theme "Rooted in Unity, Rising in Purpose." The event features different villages set up throughout the park, each highlighting a different aspect of the festival experience.

WATCH: Performer takes the stage at Nashville's 44th annual African Street Festival

Performer takes the stage at Nashville's 44th annual African Street Festival

This year also introduces Be My Neighbor Day, a new addition to the celebration.

Beyond the festivities, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a variety of community resources available on-site.

Nashville's African Street Festival is a celebration 44 years in the making — and this year's lineup may be the most community-focused yet. Watch the full story to see what's happening inside the festival's unique villages, what's brand new this year with Be My Neighbor Day, and how you can connect with resources that could make a real difference in your life. Have a story idea or want to share your experience at the festival? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.