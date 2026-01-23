Ahead of winter weather, Metro Social Services stocks homebound residents with meals and supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As winter weather moves into the area, Metro Social Services is working to make sure some of Nashville’s most vulnerable residents are prepared.

Home Ambassadors are delivering emergency meals and supplies to homebound seniors and people with disabilities, aiming to ensure they have enough food and essentials if roads become too dangerous for deliveries.

Samantha Donelson is one of those Home Ambassadors — and this week, she was on the move.

Donelson said the goal is to make sure clients aren’t left without resources in the event crews can’t safely reach them once conditions worsen.

Metro Social Services activated its Severe Weather Response ahead of the storm. The response focuses on homebound residents, ensuring they have medications, ways to stay warm if the power goes out, and shelf stable meals to last for several days.

One of the people receiving deliveries was Tom Starling III, who said he has relied on the service for nearly a decade.

“From what I’ve seen on the news it’s going to be a doozy and I’m prepared," Starling said.

Donelson said the work goes beyond dropping off supplies — it also provides connection for residents who may feel isolated.

“I have customers that call me about things that have no relationship to things about food or sometimes they want to talk because they’re lonely,” Donelson said.

Starling said Donelson has become more than just a familiar face at the door.

“Sam she’s so sweet, she’s almost like a sister, very friendly and courteous,” Starling said.

And even when the weather is uncertain, Donelson said the mission stays the same.

“iT really makes you feel like you got purpose in what you’re doing,” she said.

If your power goes out during the storm, officials recommend layering up with extra blankets, sleeping bags and warm clothing. If you use a fireplace, wood stove or space heater, be extremely careful and follow all safety guidelines.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.