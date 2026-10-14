NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Air France is launching a direct flight service from Nashville to Paris, with tickets going on sale Wednesday.

Starting in May 2027, the airline will operate three weekly flights between BNA and CDG Airport in Paris, France, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

On those days, one flight will depart Paris at 2:10 local time and arrive in Nashville at 4:40 the same day. Another will leave Nashville at 6:55 and arrive at CDG in Paris at 10:15 the following morning.

WATCH: Air France announces direct Nashville to Paris service starting May 2027

Air France launches Nashville to Paris direct flights | May 2027

The airline gave the flights a special connection to Dolly Parton, assigning them the flight number AF046 — a nod to 1946, the year she was born.

A formal announcement is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The governor, the airline, and several other local leaders are expected to speak about the tourism, business, and other cultural exchanges the new flight can bring.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.

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