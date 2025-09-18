Alleged forgery, missing funds spark complaints against property management company

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A property management company that's supposed to help and protect homeowners is now facing mounting questions about alleged mismanagement, forged documents and missing funds affecting multiple Middle Tennessee communities.

Gasser Property Management is under investigation by homeowners in at least two communities who say the company has failed to provide basic services while collecting monthly dues and may have presented fraudulent documents.

In Mount Juliet's Hickory Hills community, homeowners filed a police report alleging Gasser forged documents and that accounts containing hundreds of thousands of dollars in homeowner association dues are missing.

Now, a second community in Antioch is facing similar concerns.

Provincetown residents seek answers

Lelisa Chase put her heart and soul into making her Provincetown townhouse feel like a home.

"This was my first time owning a home," Chase said. "You wanna protect it, make it look nice and then something like this happens."

When Chase moved in, her Provincetown contract stated her $150 monthly HOA dues would keep her outdoor shutters as immaculate as the interior. But after nearly six years, she says every request to Gasser Property Management for help went unanswered.

"Not at all, not at all. I've emailed, called — y'all not doing anything, you're not taking your money and not doing anything and there's no response," Chase said.

Metro councilwoman raises concerns

Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles says she used to have a rapport with Gasser Property Management owner Emery Gasser, but now she can't reach him either.

"I emailed — an email actually bounced back," Styles said.

"At this point it's unfortunate. It looks like we have a big problem on our hands," she said.

Since Styles can't get a response, she's also alarmed by what my investigation into the company has uncovered.

Records requests filed for business licenses in both Davidson and Wilson counties came back showing those records don't exist. The Davidson County clerk noted that if Gasser Property Management were managing properties owned by others and collecting fees, a business license is mandatory.

"This is definitely a shocking story — it's staggering the amount of money missing for the community and Wilson County," Styles said.

Pattern of alleged fraud emerges

Hickory Hills homeowners went to Mount Juliet police reporting that Gasser gave them forged documents. Accounts with hundreds of thousands of dollars in dues are also unaccounted for.

Styles says Provincetown is going through the same painful discovery process.

"I do not know yet if money is missing from Provincetown. I know fraudulent documents have been presented in our case as well, but we need to speak with Emory," Styles said.

"You cannot produce fraudulent paperwork," she added.

While Styles believes this is headed toward legal proceedings, some homeowners aren't waiting to find out.

"My plan is to move out of here," Chase said.

I began this investigation into Gasser Property Management in August when a first-time homebuyer said the company couldn't prove their own Provincetown community's buildings were insured. The bank wouldn't finance the purchase and the sale fell through.

Company owner unreachable

Multiple attempts to reach Emery Gasser, the man listed as owner of Gasser Property Management, have been unsuccessful. Phone calls, emails and messages sent at least five times have gone unanswered.

Styles says the email address she previously used to contact him is now bouncing back.

Since the initial story aired, dozens of people have reached out with their own concerns about the company.

The Better Business Bureau says it can serve as a resource for affected homeowners. If you believe you were victimized by Gasser Property Management, file a complaint with the BBB. If complaints pile up, they can work with higher agencies to investigate.

