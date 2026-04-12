An expert explains liability and safety for local drivers as Waymo self-driving cars launch in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Waymo officially launched public rides in Nashville, covering a 60-square-mile area including Lower Broadway, 12 South and East Nashville.

Unlike traditional rideshares, these vehicles operate completely on their own with no human driver. That raises questions about what happens if something goes wrong.

Personal injury attorney Michael McCready said the liability is clear.

"Well, from a liability standpoint, when you're dealing with an accident that was caused by an autonomous vehicle — a vehicle that doesn't have a driver — the first question is, who's at fault? Well, certainly, the company that operates the autonomous vehicle," McCready said.

McCready said all autonomous vehicles are required to carry insurance, just like traditional cars, so coverage is available if accidents occur.

He said if you are in an accident with a Waymo, treat it like any other crash — call police if there are injuries and notify Waymo through their app.

Thousands of people in Nashville have already signed up for Waymo. The service operates with vehicles that have been programmed using millions of miles of driving data.

Waymo said they're completing 500,000 trips per week across all the cities they serve, with passengers being safely delivered each time.

But some people remain skeptical about the technology.

"These autonomous vehicles have been driving for millions of miles, and their safety record is better than that of humans. Autonomous driving is not perfect; we certainly cannot expect 100% safety," McCready said.

McCready acknowledged the technology takes getting used to, especially seeing vehicles with no one behind the wheel.

If you're interested in using the cars, you can join Waymo's waitlist through their app.

Have you spotted a driverless Waymo vehicle in Nashville, or do you have questions about sharing the road with them? Watch the full video above to see these cars in action, and share your thoughts or experiences with me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.