Waymo officially launches its first self-driving car public rides across a 60-square-mile Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Self-driving cars are officially picking up passengers in Nashville since Waymo launched its first public rides in the city this week.

The company is starting with a 60-square-mile service area. This includes Lower Broadway, 12 South, Midtown and East Nashville.

These vehicles operate completely on their own. Waymo trained the cars to anticipate traffic moves. They know exactly how to react if another vehicle cuts in. Each car instantly shares what it learns with the rest of the fleet.

Thousands of Nashville residents have already signed up for the service.

NewsChannel 5 Investigative Reporter Levi Ismail, got to take a ride in one and spoke to a Waymo spokesperson who shared some words for those hesitant to get on board.

"We have 500000 trips a week across cities we serve so think about that that's a lot of trips where it all goes right and were always safety delivering our passengers," a Waymo spokesperson said.

The company is inviting new riders on a rolling basis as Waymo scales its operations. You can download the Waymo app right now to join the waitlist.

Want to see exactly how these autonomous vehicles navigate busy Nashville traffic? Watch the video above to see the self-driving cars in action. Want to share your experience or concerns about sharing the road with Waymo? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share your thoughts.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.