Arrest of imposter vet at Caudle clinic raises questions about oversight gaps in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Caudle Veterinary Clinic is now closed after police arrested a man for pretending to be a vet and operating on animals without a license. The arrest is now prompting questions about oversight — and how he was able to do so for so long.

For months, News Channel 5 has been looking into Caudle Vet Clinic in East Nashville. Pet owners came forward saying animals died shortly after surgery, and that the vet was working without a license. Prashant Pandya was then arrested.

Every couple of years, the Tennessee Department of Health inspects veterinary clinics. In 2023 and 2025, Caudle applied for a permit renewal. Both documents show the clinic was in compliance. The elder Fatchkumar K. Pandya was listed as the only veterinarian on staff — but police found out he wasn't the only Pandya working with animals.

Prashant Pandya now faces a felony charge of impersonating a veterinarian, with law enforcement anticipating more charges.

The case is also exposing a question about oversight: What happens when the person accused of practicing veterinary medicine was never licensed to begin with?

Dr. Walter Clark has served as a state board consultant.

"Unfortunately, the board of examiners only has jurisdiction over people who have a license. They can't prosecute anyone who doesn't have a license — that falls on the district attorney," Clark said.

In other words, Tennessee state law says the very board charged with overseeing vets cannot investigate people who aren't licensed vets.

"How hard is it to say this person is not practicing under our jurisdiction — they need to be investigated?" Clark said.

Another question has also emerged: Should that board have a clearer way to get police involved?

Dr. Michael Hatcher, a longtime veterinarian, says he'd like to see that change.

"For me, I would've liked a referral from the board to prosecutors — just having the ability to refer those cases for investigation," Hatcher said.

"So we have a couple inspections of the hospital done in that time and this still fell through the cracks," Hatcher said.

"How can we ensure no other pet owner is faced with an unlicensed practitioner providing care for their pets? This shakes the credibility a little bit of that process," Hatcher said.

We reached out to the board, but they declined to comment, saying state law prohibits them from discussing potential business outside a regular board meeting. Caudle Vet is not listed as a discussion item on the board's upcoming agenda.

Behind the questions about oversight are families who are still dealing with the loss of their pets.

Reggie's family released a statement saying: "We are incredibly grateful that, through the efforts of the media and the many families who have brought awareness to the abuse of their beloved pets, justice is finally being served."

Wunjo's family released a statement saying: "I feel as though we can properly grieve Wunjo and move forward knowing his unnecessary death has potentially saved hundreds of others."

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