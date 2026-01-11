As the restaurant business struggles, here's how one owner is supporting her community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While local businesses are struggling to keep doors open, one is doing its part to help its neighbors.

Just this week, we told you about restaurants that have been forced to close because of high lease costs. Barbara's Home Cooking in Williamson County, Dalt's in West Nashville, and Melting Pot downtown are the latest to shut down.

Last month, Kimberly Wolff with 312 Pizza Company in Germantown was also feeling the pinch.

"When you own a business, and you feel like your whole lifeline is on the line, it's hard," she said. "I think on the outside the perception is, oh, they've been open for 12 years, they're good. But here we are 12 years later, and it's just a new set of challenges that doesn't stop."

So she took to social media to tell her customers the truth. An Instagram post explained the restaurant was struggling to keep its doors open.

What happened next was an outpouring of love. Support online turned into more guests to feed and even a "Save 312 day."

"Especially around the holidays, it was like, this is what community feels like!" said Wolff.

She didn't stop there. Wolff realized she wasn't the only business struggling, so she used social media again to ask customers to support other local restaurants.

She explained she's going to post businesses to support on her 312 Pizza page on Instagram every Monday. Then on Tuesday, anyone who can visit and support that restaurant is welcome to.

"If I can help relieve that [struggle] even just for a day for somebody, then let's do it," said Wolff.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.