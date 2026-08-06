Two killed after ATF agents fired upon during Nashville enforcement operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed Thursday after gunfire was exchanged with ATF agents during a planned federal enforcement operation in Nashville.

The operation happened in the 2800 block of Landers Avenue and involved the suspected sale of unlawful firearms, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said members of the ATF Special Response Team encountered two people during the operation. According to Metro police, an ATF agent was fired upon and returned fire, striking both people. Both died from their injuries.

One person died at the scene, while the other died on the way to the hospital, according to Metro police. No law enforcement officers were injured.

MNPD said its officers were not directly involved in the federal enforcement action and did not fire any shots.

At the request of Davidson County District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents are independently investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Agents are collecting evidence and conducting interviews, and their findings will be provided to Funk for review.

TBI said its role is to determine the facts of what happened, not whether an officer’s actions were justified. That determination rests with the district attorney general.

The ATF said the scene is safe and there is no danger to the public.