Back 2 The Video Store brings 90s speakeasy experience to Nashville's Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 90s-themed speakeasy pop-up bar has opened in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, bringing with it movie-themed cocktails and a wave of nostalgia for the era of video rentals, lava lamps and Y2K culture.

Back 2 The Video Store is now open at the Clubhouse at Sonny's Patio Pub on Sixth Ave., offering guests a hidden video store bar experience where they can browse shelves and choose from movie-themed cocktails and other drinks.

The pop-up has already sold out in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago before making its way to Nashville.

General admission tickets start at $18.20 per person, including fees. Each ticket includes 90 minutes of open seating and one cocktail.

The event is open to guests 21 and older and runs through September 19.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Did this story take you back? We want to hear about your favorite 90s memories and whether you plan to check out Back 2 The Video Store in Nashville. Watch our full report for an inside look at the experience — and reach out to reporter Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share your thoughts or tips on stories like this one.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.