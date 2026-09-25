'Be like Dolly': Musicians Hall of Fame brings the sparkle to Dolly Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville marked Dolly Day on Sept. 25 with sequins, singalongs and a spirit of generosity, as more than 150 businesses and organizations across Middle Tennessee hosted themed events and tributes honoring the country music legend just one month after her passing.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell officially proclaimed Sept. 25 as Dolly Day — a nod to Parton's iconic hit song and movie "9 to 5." Across the city, residents and visitors celebrated by wearing pink, supporting charities and performing random acts of kindness in honor of Dolly's legacy.

The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum was among the businesses celebrating, offering guests a nail bar, candles, trucker hats, hair stencils and plenty of pink.

"We tried to think of some unusual ways to honor Dolly, but they're very Dolly," Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum Chief Financial Officer Angela Smith said.

Hair stylist Caroline Keenum said the day was all about channeling Dolly's signature sparkle.

"Well, as Dolly says, it's all about being sparkly, so just bring a little extra sparkle to the world," Keenum said.

Smith arrived dressed for the occasion.

"I've got my high hair on today in honor of Dolly," Smith said.

Inside the museum, visitors could also step into a piece of Dolly history — the Enactron trailer, where Parton recorded with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

"We are standing in the Enactron trailer, which is where Dolly actually recorded with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris as the Trio record. And you can see here, this is the album cover and some of the liner notes from that," Smith said.

The celebrations also carried a charitable component. The Musicians Hall of Fame donated a portion of every admission ticket sold Friday to Parton's Imagination Library literacy program.

"$9.25 of every one of our admission tickets will be donated to the Imagination Library to help support that," Smith said.

Across Nashville, music venues played "9 to 5" at 5 p.m., landmarks glowed pink and the city planned a fireworks show at 9:25 p.m. to close out the celebration.

For fans who traveled from out of town, the day underscored just how far Dolly's influence extends.

"I think anybody in the world, unless you don't have a pulse, has some connection to Dolly," New York City visitor Mateo King West said.

For Tennessee resident Cassie Evans, the connection runs even deeper.

"Dolly meant hope to me. You're gonna make me cry. Dolly meant hope," Evans said.

Evans said the spirit of the day goes beyond the rhinestones and the music.

"Be like Dolly. Everybody should be like Dolly. Have the heart that Dolly had," Evans said.

The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum is also putting together a Dolly exhibit featuring many of her personal artifacts. The museum plans to announce opening details on social media at a later date.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com