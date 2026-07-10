Be the People Fest brings free music, volunteer fair to Nashville's Marathon Music Works Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A free community festival coming to Nashville on Saturday aims to connect volunteers with established nonprofits while featuring live music performances and local food.

Be the People Fest takes place Saturday, July 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Marathon Music Works, located at 1402 Clinton Street in Nashville.

The event features a first-of-its-kind Join Fair, where attendees can explore volunteer opportunities with leading Middle Tennessee nonprofits while enjoying live performances.

Participating nonprofit organizations include Hands On Nashville, Habitat for Humanity, Blue Star Families, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, and Welcome.US Nashville.

Live performances will include sets by recording artists Luke Borchelt and Sadie Rose Van, a performance of "Gotta Be Us (Be The People)," and a set by Devon Gilfillian. Nathaniel Rateliff is also scheduled for a surprise headlining performance.

The festival includes an interactive passport challenge with giveaways and local food trucks, including Smokin' Buttz, Daddy's Dogs, and Retro Sno.

Free tickets open to the public can be found here.

Want to find your next volunteer opportunity in Middle Tennessee — or just enjoy a free night of live music? Be the People Fest is happening Saturday at Marathon Music Works, and we want to hear from you. Have a nonprofit you think deserves more attention, or a story about how volunteering changed your life? Reach out to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.