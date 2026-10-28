Belle Meade neighbors file lawsuit to stop proposed Cheekwood parking pavilion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An ongoing dispute between one of Nashville’s premier cultural landmarks and its surrounding community is moving to Chancery Court, as local homeowners seek to block plans for a massive, multi-level parking facility.

Neighbors for Safety BMH, Inc.—a advocacy group representing more than 500 residents in the Belle Meade Highlands neighborhood—alongside six individual homeowners, filed a petition in Davidson County Chancery Court on October 26 aiming to overturn Metro’s approval of a proposed 204,419-square-foot parking pavilion at Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art.

The controversy stems from the Metro Zoning Administrator's decision on May 14 to approve the permit administratively without requiring a public review before the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). After the BZA formally denied an appeal brought by residents in August, neighbors turned to the court system for relief.

In their petition, residents outline three primary arguments against the project's approval:



Zoning Standards: Neighbors contend Cheekwood operates under a 1996 BZA special-exception order that requires express BZA authorization for expansions, arguing Metro improperly evaluated the project under modern "cultural center" classifications.

Neighbors contend Cheekwood operates under a 1996 BZA special-exception order that requires express BZA authorization for expansions, arguing Metro improperly evaluated the project under modern "cultural center" classifications. Scope of Use: The filing alleges the proposed structure includes assembly-related features beyond simple parking, which residents argue constitute an unauthorized expansion of Cheekwood's existing operations.

The filing alleges the proposed structure includes assembly-related features beyond simple parking, which residents argue constitute an unauthorized expansion of Cheekwood's existing operations. Grandfathering Status: Petitioners challenge claims that the project qualifies for protection under state grandfathering statutes, arguing the burden of proof was not met.

Residents say expanding operations at the site will exacerbate ongoing traffic congestion, noise, and safety concerns in the surrounding residential area.

Reporting note: The court filing represents the arguments of the petitioning neighbors. It does not establish that Metro or Cheekwood violated zoning laws, and a judge has not yet issued a ruling on the merits of the case.

What Happens Next

A Davidson County Chancery Court judge will issue a writ of certiorari to review the BZA's official administrative record. The court will then determine whether to uphold Metro's permit approval or remand the application back to the Board of Zoning Appeals for further formal review under applicable zoning guidelines.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.