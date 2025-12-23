Beloved Nashville restaurant Dalts American Grill to reopen under new ownership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved west Nashville restaurant that abruptly closed earlier this week will get a second chance thanks to a local restaurant group that couldn't bear to see the 45-year-old establishment disappear forever.

Strategic Hospitality has partnered with entrepreneur Andrew Sohr to acquire and reopen Dalts American Grill, the family gathering spot that has served generations of Nashvillians since 1980.

The longstanding restaurant closed without advance notice earlier this week, leaving loyal customers shocked and disappointed. In social media comments, the restaurant said it never recovered after the pandemic and chose not to renew its lease.

"Dalts was a canvas for many childhood memories for Benjamin and me, and we believe countless Nashvillians share the same sentiment," said Max Goldberg from Strategic Hospitality. "With this next chapter, we will establish a place for new memories, solidifying Dalts as the 'Cheers' of west Nashville."

The closure hit customers hard, including mother-daughter duo Chalet Speakman and Barb Gifford, who discovered the restaurant was closed when they arrived for lunch.

"It's our favorite restaurant seriously you always knew you were gonna get good food good service. It was perfect," Gifford said. "We did not know it was closed."

"It's sad really because we've gotta find a new place now," Speakman said. "I would love to see at least the door stay open."

Their wish may come true.

Just one day after Dalts closed, Strategic Hospitality announced it had entered into a long-term lease with property owners Randy and Janice LaGasse and will rebuild within the restaurant's existing footprint.

"Once we learned the current owners were ready to step away, we felt a strong responsibility to continue Dalts' legacy and ensure it remains a place that means as much to Nashville as it always has," Sohr said.

For the partners, who all grew up in Nashville dining at Dalts', the acquisition represents an opportunity to renew the restaurant while staying true to its roots. The Strategic team is committed to carrying the restaurant's legacy forward as it approaches its 46th year.

"That would be wonderful. I hope it fits every demographic so the young and the old can come in and enjoy and have fun," Denise Fussell said about the potential reopening.

Another longtime patron praised the restaurant's atmosphere.

"The experience in itself and the food they have that's what brings it all back the atmosphere of the whole building it's cool," they said.

While customers have their favorite menu items - particularly the milkshakes - what they'll miss most is the sense of community the restaurant fostered.

"Milkshakes, their milkshake. All their meals were just fabulous," Gifford said.

But more than the food, customers valued Dalts as a place that brought neighbors and families together over 45 years of chicken tenders, milkshakes and burgers.

The closure is part of a broader trend affecting Nashville's restaurant scene. Other longtime establishments including Barbara's Home Cooking in Williamson County and Margot's in East Nashville have also recently announced closures, changing the fabric of local neighborhoods.

Industry leaders say they've noticed these announcements but haven't been able to determine an overall trend affecting the restaurant business.

The new ownership group is asking the community to help celebrate everything the restaurant has meant to them. Customers are encouraged to share their favorite Dalts memories, photos and stories by emailing hello@eatatdalts.com. These submissions will help shape a special collection honoring the people, stories and moments that have defined Dalts over the years.

Those interested in joining Dalts' future team or other Strategic Hospitality restaurants can reach out to hello@eatatdalts.com for upcoming employment opportunities.

"We look forward to sharing many more details about Dalts in the months ahead," Goldberg said. "What remains constant is the commitment to keep Dalts' familiar, welcoming, and rooted in the traditions that have made it a beloved Nashville mainstay since 1980."

No timeline has been announced for the restaurant's reopening.

If you have thoughts or memories you'd like to share about Dalts or the restaurant business outlook, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

