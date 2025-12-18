Barbara's Home Cookin' closes after nearly 30 years serving Middle Tennessee community

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly three decades of serving comfort food to middle Tennessee families, Barbara's Home Cookin' will permanently close its doors on December 31, 2025.

The beloved restaurant announced the closure in a heartfelt letter to customers, citing the non-renewal of their building lease and challenging economic conditions that have made it difficult for small, family-owned businesses to survive.

"I think the mom and pops are being squeezed out," said Odette Wright who has worked at the restaurant for 17 years.

For many employees, saying goodbye has been particularly emotional. The longtime staff member described the bittersweet nature of leaving after watching customers' families grow over the years.

"We have just been family. I think it just — I've seen children, babies come in here. I've seen people pregnant and they're now in college. They're like my children, my grandchildren," she said. "You get involved in their lives and you become part of their lives. They're your family."

Barbara's Home Cookin' has been known for its eclectic, ever-changing menu featuring three or more Southern entrees daily, catering to "the true Southerner (or those who wish they were)."

The restaurant has served the community through countless Sunday lunches after church, wedding catering, and holiday feast preparations. In their farewell message, the owners expressed gratitude for being part of customers' "life's most precious moments with your loved ones."

The closure affects longtime employees, with some staff members having worked at Barbara's as their only job since arriving in the United States. The restaurant is asking the community to consider their employees for any available job opportunities.

Barbara's Home Cookin' plans to remain open through the end of December, giving customers a final opportunity to enjoy their home-cooked meals and celebrate the holiday season together.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

