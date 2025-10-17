Beloved North Nashville man remembered after deadly hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of 50-year-old Mack Tyrone Cosby is still searching for answers after he was struck and killed last week while walking along Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near Osage Street. Despite police releasing an image of the SUV believed to be involved, no arrests have been made.

For people in North Nashville, Mack’s death feels deeply personal. The intersection of Dr. D.B. Todd and Clay Street isn’t just any corner — Mack’s cousin, Jerome Boyd, calls it “Mack’s corner.”

“If you worked or passed here, you saw Mack,” Boyd said.

Boyd said he’d even take it a step further and name the entire street after his cousin. Boyd said everyone in North Nashville would agree because that’s the kind of impression Mack, who he considered a brother, left behind.

“Every city has that person — every neighborhood has that guy everybody loves,” Boyd said. “And even when you move to a new city, everyone’s like, that’s Mack, that’s him — he’s that guy.”

It’s why people in the community are outraged that someone hit Mack with their car and killed him around 10:35 p.m. on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Police believe an SUV was involved, and investigators say the driver took off from the scene.

“Are we hurt? Yes,” Boyd said. “Forgiveness is what God gives us all, so we will give that. All we ask is — come forward, especially for my aunt. Give her closure, and give it to the community.”

Mack first became well known for his basketball skills growing up, until a life-altering incident led to him being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, his family said. Still, Boyd said Mack was always friendly and joking — a Northside legend known for asking people for a dollar.

“There’s always that one guy in the community — just period — that everybody looks out for,” Boyd said. “That’s why we know whoever did this couldn’t have been from the neighborhood, because even if it was an accident, they would’ve stopped. Especially if they’d known it was him.”

Mack’s death has been difficult for the family and the entire North Nashville community. All they’re asking for now is closure — and for whoever’s responsible to come forward.

“Imagine if it was your mother, your brother, sister, cousin, family member,” Boyd said.

The family has also launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. Anyone with information about this case or who recognizes the SUV is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

