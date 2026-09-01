Bench honoring Dolly Parton dedicated at Nashville's Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bench in Nashville's Centennial Park was dedicated in memory of Dolly Parton during a celebration on Saturday.

The new plaque on the bench says, "Turn a Page, Sing a Song, And imagine. For Dolly, We will always love you."

The bench celebrates Parton's connection to the park, her contributions to the Nashville community, and her lifelong commitment to inspiring children to read, dream and imagine, according to Metro Parks.

Parton's connection to Centennial Park includes an iconic 1975 photograph of Parton on a bench in the park's Sunken Gardens. That picture will be permanently on display in the Parthenon.

The bench is located a short distance from a separate bench honoring Taylor Swift.