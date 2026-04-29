BNA ground stop in effect as thunderstorms impact flights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flights headed to Nashville International Airport are currently being held Tuesday evening because of thunderstorms, according to an FAA traffic advisory.

The ground stop began at 6:09 p.m. CDT and is currently scheduled to remain in effect until 8:30 p.m. CDT.

The advisory said departures to Nashville are grounded because of storm activity. It applies to flights departing from FAA traffic control regions identified as ZTL, ZME and ZID.

Officials listed the probability of an extension as medium, meaning there is a 30% to 60% chance the delay could be extended.

Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status.