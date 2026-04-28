April 28, 2026: Afternoon Storm 5 Alert

This Afternoon, Another Storm 5 Alert

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix, 40% PM Shower & Storm Chance| High: 81|SW 10-15

Tonight: Area Rain, & Storms, Some Storms may be Strong to Severe| Low: 64| SW 10-15

In Depth:

Late morning, showers and storms will move out, leading to a warm afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Late afternoon through evening, another round of showers and storms will move into the region. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

After an active start to the workweek, we’ll enjoy quiet conditions midweek, with cooler temperatures back in the 60s… and some might say “cold,” as Sunday morning lows will be in the 30s to low 40s.