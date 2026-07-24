BNA police chief placed on administrative leave pending investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport Police Chief Beth Kreppein has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, sources confirmed to NewsChannel 5.
Kreppein was appointed to lead the airport’s police department in January.
The nature of the investigation has not been disclosed.
When asked about Kreppein’s status, a BNA spokesperson said, “To protect the privacy of those involved, we do not comment on employee matters.”
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
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A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.
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