Body found near Nashville airport; investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are investigating after a deceased individual was found near Nashville International Airport Thursday morning.
Officials said the Nashville International Airport Department of Public Safety located the individual around 9:15 a.m. near Murfreesboro Road. The cause of death is currently unknown.
The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
Airport officials said there is no impact to passengers arriving or departing from the airport.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp