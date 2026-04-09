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Body found near Nashville airport; investigation underway

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are investigating after a deceased individual was found near Nashville International Airport Thursday morning.

Officials said the Nashville International Airport Department of Public Safety located the individual around 9:15 a.m. near Murfreesboro Road. The cause of death is currently unknown.

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Airport officials said there is no impact to passengers arriving or departing from the airport.

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