Bourbon on 33 brings a weekly chocolate pop-up to JW Marriott downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new weekly chocolate lounge is launching at the downtown JW Marriott every Saturday.
Bourbon on 33, an extension of Bourbon Steak at the JW Marriott downtown, will host a weekly pop-up chocolate buffet paired with espresso martinis. The buffet will feature about 8-10 different desserts and a selection of chocolate fountains.
No reservations are required. The pop-up runs every Saturday from 7 p.m. until close and is first come, first served. It continues through December 12.
Nashville's chocolate scene just got sweeter — and I went inside Bourbon on 33 to get a firsthand look before it opens. Watch the full preview to see what's waiting for you every Saturday night at the JW Marriott downtown, and let me know if you're planning to go. Reach out at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.
This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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