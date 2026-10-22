Bridal shop chain offers a free wedding dress to a bride fighting or surviving breast cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A popular bridal shop chain is doing its part to support families impacted by breast cancer.

This month, Magnolia Laine Bridal is donating a portion of every gown sold to fund cancer research. On top of that, the chain is holding a special giveaway for a bride impacted by the disease.

Through a new initiative, Magnolia Laine Bridal is giving a bride who is currently fighting or who has survived breast cancer a wedding dress and special experiences. The effort is being done in honor of Elizabeth Stevens, who dreamed of opening her own Magnolia Laine boutique before passing away from metastatic breast cancer in 2023.

One bride will be selected to receive:



A Dream Dress Shopping Experience at any Magnolia Laine location, including the Nashville branch

Up to $4,000 toward her wedding gown

A personalized VIP appointment with a Magnolia Laine stylist

An optional feature on Magnolia Laine's website and social channels

Entries are open until the end of the month and brides can enter at https://www.magnolialainebridal.com/for-elizabeth.

Who in your life has been touched by breast cancer? See the full story and hear Elizabeth Stevens' inspiring journey in the video above, and tell me what this giveaway means to you at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.