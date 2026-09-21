Bridge named in honor of late Tennessee state Rep. Bill Beck

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — State and local leaders gathered over the weekend to honor the late state Rep. Bill Beck with a bridge named in his memory.
The "Representative Carson W. 'Bill' Beck Memorial Bridge" is on U.S. Highway 31E, spanning Briley Parkway in Nashville.
Current and former elected officials, including Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, joined Beck's family and community members Saturday for a naming ceremony at the Amqui Station and Visitors Center in Madison.
Beck represented the area in the Tennessee House for nearly a decade.
During the ceremony, speakers remembered Beck for his ability to work across the aisle, as well as his boisterous laugh and infectious personality.
Former Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell described Beck as "the model for a nice guy who wins."
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston