BTS: How we pulled off 18 live CMA Fest interviews from a Broadway bar rooftop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Covering CMA Fest takes months of preparation — and this year was no different.

Reporter Eric Pointer and Photojournalist David Rivers spent months preparing for their festival coverage, booking 18 live interviews with different artists. Getting those interviews required nearly 100 emails, DMs, texts and phone calls.

Each day, the team set up and broke down their setup on the rooftop of Jon Bon Jovi's Bar. Setup took about an hour and included three FX6 cameras, two FX3 cameras, two handheld mics, two Aputure lights, a Black Magic switcher, a Zoom F8n field audio recorder, an Asus laptop, a TVU, a surge protector strip, a utility cart and what felt like endless cables.

During the interviews, the team introduced viewers to the artists, including Angie K, who shared her story on air.

"I was born in a country called El Salvador and then I moved to the states when I was 11," Angie K said.

After the interviews, the team got to see some artists perform — including catching Angie K on the Dr. Pepper stage — to show support and give a firsthand account of what the festival was like.

It took a full team to make it happen, from production assistants to additional photographers. The coverage also featured Sky 5 overhead, looking down on Broadway.

You can see the interviews on our YouTube channel and on social media.

Want to see what it's really like to cover CMA Fest from a rooftop on Broadway? Watch the full behind-the-scenes video above and see all 18 artist interviews on our website, YouTube and social media pages. Have a question or a story idea about Nashville's biggest music events? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — we'd love to hear from you.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.