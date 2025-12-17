CDC reports surge in flu hospitalizations nationwide, Middle Tennessee cases remain low

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health officials are urging caution as flu cases spike across parts of the United States during the busy holiday travel season, with hospitalizations reaching their third-highest level in 15 years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that flu hospitalizations at the beginning of December nearly doubled compared to the same time last year, according to medical publication Becker's.

While Middle Tennessee is experiencing lower flu cases than in the past five years, other regions are seeing significant outbreaks.

"There's places you don't want to be right now, like Colorado, Louisiana, New York and New York City, where flu is really at high numbers with hospitalizations," said Dr. Brian Wilcox, chief clinical officer for Ascension Saint Thomas.

The timing coincides with peak holiday travel and gathering season, creating perfect conditions for the virus to spread.

"It's flu season and holiday season. The two go hand in hand. Often," Wilcox said.

The flu typically presents with distinct symptoms that set it apart from other illnesses.

"The flu is distinguished often by high fever and by feeling bad all over fairly suddenly," Wilcox said.

If you develop these symptoms, health experts recommend monitoring your condition closely and seeking medical attention if a fever persists for more than 24 hours.

For severe symptoms or breathing difficulties, Wilcox recommends visiting urgent care or an emergency room.

Despite medical advances, some of the most effective prevention methods remain simple practices.

"The things that we all know to do that our mothers taught us, we cover our mouths, we wash our hands, and we put ourselves in the room or in the house if we're high fever and feeling bad," Wilcox said.

For those uncertain about their health status during gatherings, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance and limiting time around vulnerable individuals is recommended.

"Maybe give Grandma a hug, but you might not give her a kiss or stay at arm's length if she is ill, or you are as well," Wilcox said.

Getting a flu shot continues to be the most effective prevention method available.

"Vaccination remains the cornerstone of preventing not just the flu, but really reducing the severity of the flu when you catch it," Wilcox said.

Health officials emphasize that while the vaccine may not prevent all cases, it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

