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Centennial Park's first full-service food spot, Croquet Cafe, opens this weekend in Nashville

The Croquet Cafe brings locally inspired Southern food to Centennial Park, with proceeds supporting the park
Nashville's Centennial Park opens its first permanent restaurant, the Croquet Cafe, this Saturday, Aug. 29. Here's a first look.
Croquet Cafe opens at Nashville's Centennial Park
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Centennial Park is getting its first permanent on-site full-service cafe this weekend.

The Croquet Cafe opens Saturday, Aug. 29, as part of a grand opening celebration for the park's northside revitalization. Metro Parks Nashville and Centennial Park Conservancy will also hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies for a new Event Pavilion.

The cafe transforms the park's historic 1963 Croquet Clubhouse into a place where visitors can enjoy fresh, locally inspired Southern food.

The menu includes salads, paninis, wraps, picnic boxes, locally roasted coffee, baked goods, smoothies, soft-serve treats, and grab-and-go options.

Created and funded by Centennial Park Conservancy in partnership with Metro Parks, every purchase at the cafe directly benefits Centennial Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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