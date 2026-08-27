Centennial Park's first full-service food spot, Croquet Cafe, opens this weekend in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Centennial Park is getting its first permanent on-site full-service cafe this weekend.

The Croquet Cafe opens Saturday, Aug. 29, as part of a grand opening celebration for the park's northside revitalization. Metro Parks Nashville and Centennial Park Conservancy will also hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies for a new Event Pavilion.

The cafe transforms the park's historic 1963 Croquet Clubhouse into a place where visitors can enjoy fresh, locally inspired Southern food.

The menu includes salads, paninis, wraps, picnic boxes, locally roasted coffee, baked goods, smoothies, soft-serve treats, and grab-and-go options.

Created and funded by Centennial Park Conservancy in partnership with Metro Parks, every purchase at the cafe directly benefits Centennial Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.