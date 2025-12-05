Charge against ex-DA Chris Stanford dismissed in police pursuit shooting case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Charges against former District Attorney Chris Stanford have been dismissed, ending the case stemming from accusations that he fired shots during a police pursuit of a triple-murder suspect.

Stanford was indicted after prosecutors said he improperly intervened in a police pursuit of a triple-murder suspect in Smithville last year. According to the indictment, Stanford fired several rounds during the chase — including one that went into a nearby home — leading to a reckless endangerment charge.

DeKalb County Jail DA Chris Stanford, 43, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail in Smithville on Dec. 16, 2024.

A new order from the judge dismisses the case entirely, noting that Stanford resigned from his post as District Attorney General in October. Because he is no longer serving in office, the court found the statutory basis for pursuing the charge no longer applied.

Stanford had originally been scheduled to stand trial in January.

The pursuit at the center of the case unfolded when officers were chasing a suspect wanted in a triple homicide. Prosecutors alleged Stanford arrived on scene, drew his weapon, and discharged multiple shots without proper authority or coordination with responding law enforcement.

