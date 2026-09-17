Cheekwood faces expanded lawsuit from neighbors over traffic, noise and parking pavilion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville neighborhood group has filed an expanded lawsuit against Cheekwood, seeking a jury trial and monetary damages over what residents describe as excessive traffic and noise in their residential community.

Neighbors for Safety Belle Meade Highlands filed the expanded lawsuit on Monday. It replaces a lawsuit originally brought against Metro Nashville in June. Cheekwood is now named as a defendant in the new filing.

The neighbors argue Cheekwood has grown too big for its residential zoning, saying the estate draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Residents say that volume of visitors causes heavy traffic on narrow streets.

The lawsuit also claims loud music from Cheekwood events reaches nearby homes. The group is asking a judge to impose restrictions on amplified sound and to restrict the construction and operation of a new parking pavilion.

The request for a jury trial signals this dispute may not end anytime soon.

Are you dealing with traffic or noise issues near Cheekwood, or do you have thoughts on how Nashville should balance cultural destinations with residential neighborhoods? Watch the full report and share your story with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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