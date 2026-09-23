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Cheekwood harvest festival returns with new marigold river and more than 100,000 pumpkins

Cheekwood Harvest runs through Nov. 1 with 100,000 pumpkins, a new Marigold River, Harvest Nights, and family events.
Cheekwood Harvest is back for fall 2026 with 100,000+ pumpkins, a new Marigold River, and Harvest Nights through Nov. 1.
Cheekwood Harvest 2026: Pumpkins, Marigold River & Harvest Nights
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood's annual fall festival is back, bringing more than 100,000 pumpkins, a brand-new Marigold River, and six weeks of family-friendly events to Nashville.

WATCH: Cheekwood Harvest 2026: Pumpkins, Marigold River & Harvest Nights

Cheekwood Harvest 2026: Pumpkins, Marigold River & Harvest Nights

Cheekwood Harvest runs through Nov. 1 and features a Pumpkin Village, a Scarecrow Trail, and around 200 hand-carved faux jack-o'-lanterns forming a Jack-o'-lantern Topiary.

New this year, the Marigold River features 2,500 vibrant red, orange and yellow marigolds creating a river of color along the walkway between the Bradford Robertson Color Garden and Arboretum Lawn.

After dark, Harvest Nights transforms the estate with illuminated gardens, music, food trucks, seasonal cocktails and themed activities.

Want to see Cheekwood Harvest in full fall color before the pumpkins are gone? Watch our full report to see the Marigold River, Pumpkin Village and Harvest Nights up close — and tell us if you're planning a visit this season. Have a story idea or a fall event we should cover? Reach out directly to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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