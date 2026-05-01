Cheekwood opens largest model train exhibition ever to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cheekwood is opening its largest and most elaborate model train exhibition this weekend.

America the Beautiful: National Parks & Landmarks By Rail celebrates America's 250th anniversary. The exhibition features 10 running trains, more than 850 feet of track, and 25 models of iconic landmarks and national parks.

Highlights include a 22-foot-long Golden Gate Bridge and a Statue of Liberty. Tennessee landmarks are also represented, including the Ryman Auditorium and Graceland, alongside three Smoky Mountains.

Opening weekend will feature food trucks, a train-themed scavenger hunt, hands-on art activities, and live music.

Love trains, history, or just a great weekend outing? Watch our full report from Cheekwood for an up-close look at this one-of-a-kind exhibition celebrating America's 250th anniversary — and tell us what landmark you're most excited to see! Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

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