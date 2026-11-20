NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child was taken to the hospital Friday after falling from a train ride at the Nashville Zoo.
According to information provided to NewsChannel 5 by the zoo, the child was standing up on a train car when they fell off.
"The train ran over him briefly before they stopped the train and pulled him out," a zoo representative said in a text message.
Emergency services were called, and the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The extent of the child's injuries has not been confirmed, although initial information suggests they were not serious.
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North Nashville lost a passionate advocate and historian with the passing of Lorenzo Washington. I had the pleasure to get to know him while working on a story and left with a wealth of information and appreciation for how Jefferson Street shaped the sound of Music City. Aaron Cantrell shows us how Lorenzo will forever be part of that.
- Carrie Sharp