NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child was taken to the hospital Friday after falling from a train ride at the Nashville Zoo.

According to information provided to NewsChannel 5 by the zoo, the child was standing up on a train car when they fell off.

"The train ran over him briefly before they stopped the train and pulled him out," a zoo representative said in a text message.

Emergency services were called, and the child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of the child's injuries has not been confirmed, although initial information suggests they were not serious.