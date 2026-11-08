Childcare advocates push for licensing reform, new support programs to grow provider workforce in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shortage of affordable childcare is putting pressure on families across Middle Tennessee, but advocates say another obstacle is making the problem worse: getting more childcare providers into the industry in the first place.

The Equity Alliance hosted a forum at American Baptist College where childcare providers and parents gathered to discuss what childcare should look like in Nashville and what changes are needed to make it more accessible.

For providers like Shetika Davis, one of the biggest barriers isn't a lack of interest — it's the licensing process itself.

"Aspiring providers are having a difficult time navigating the licensing process. They don't have any support. They don't have any tools, guidance," Davis said.

Davis wants to address that through a proposed program with the Bridge Network, which would offer aspiring providers training, financial support and guidance to help them open childcare businesses.

"We have collectively come up with about six different initiatives that we could launch that would make the licensing process a lot easier. One of them is a program that we will work with the Bridge Network … to create opportunities for childcare providers to come together almost cohort style to navigate the process together," Davis said.

Advocates say the consequences of limited childcare extend well beyond families struggling to find care. Melanie Shinbaum with the Nashville Early Child Education Coalition said when families can't find care, it can keep them from going to work — and that ripples through the broader economy.

"Places are closing that rely on those families. There might be seats open but providers can't afford to pay teachers without that certificate support. Families can't afford care without that certificate support," Shinbaum said.

The goal now is turning those conversations into policy recommendations for Metro's budget and the upcoming state legislative session.

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