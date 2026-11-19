NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just in time for Thanksgiving, The Branch of Nashville church is receiving a major food donation to help those in need in Antioch.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is teaming up with Just Serve and America250 to deliver a truckload of food to The Branch of Nashville — the city's second such delivery as part of the ongoing celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

The church will receive 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food that will go toward feeding about 1,400 people. Volunteers began unloading the truck when it arrived.

Want to see the volunteers in action as they unload 40,000 pounds of food — and learn how you can help feed hungry families in Antioch this Thanksgiving? Watch the full story and reach out to me with your own stories of local generosity at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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