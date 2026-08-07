CityGolf USA: America’s first full 18-hole indoor golf course coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is set to become home to what CityGolf USA says will be the first full 18-hole indoor golf course in the United States.

The venue will combine GOLFZON simulators with real putting surfaces, short-game areas and an indoor driving range, allowing golfers to play a full round indoors year-round.

CityGolf Nashville will also include a chef-driven restaurant and bar, a pro shop, private event spaces and lessons and leagues led by PGA-certified professionals.

The company has not yet announced an opening date. CityGolf USA said Nashville is expected to be the first of several locations planned across the country.