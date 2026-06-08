CMA Fest adds 'Musical Instrument Petting Zoo' where fans can learn to play harmonica, ukulele, and drums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s a new addition to CMA Fest’s Fan Fair X at the Music City Center this year, it’s a chance for fans to become musicians themselves.

Mt. Juliet-based KHS America was invited by the CMA Foundation to set up a booth where anyone could try their hand at a variety of instruments and receive instruction.

"We're calling it the Musical Instrument Petting Zoo," said Chris Hankes, director of marketing for KHS America.

Hankes said the booth has offered classes in harmonica, ukulele and drums during CMA Fest.

They’ve also set up many different instruments people can come and try.

"We've been hosting classes for harmonica every day, and then we've been doing some ukulele classes, and then we've been doing some drum classes as well," Hankes said.

For attendees like Brianna Crosslin and Emily Olejnicki, the experience was a chance to pick up a new skill.

"We saw that they were offering harmonica, and I've always wanted to learn harmonica. I think it's the coolest instrument," Crosslin said.

Students in the harmonica class learned the basics quickly and left with a free harmonica they could keep.

"I learned that this one's a C chord. We can play C by blowing out and G by breathing in," Olejnicki said.

Musician Miles Burger led the harmonica classes.

He spends most of his days playing for music superstars, but he said the instrument is accessible to anyone.

"I'd say the key to being good at harmonica is being able to express yourself as a human," Burger said.

Hankes said learning an instrument carries benefits that go well beyond the music itself.

"It teaches math skills, it teaches teamwork, it teaches self-expression, but I think one of the most important things is that music helps us connect," Hankes said.

Click here for more information about the CMA Foundation and their work.

Click here for more information about KHS America.

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