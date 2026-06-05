CMA Fest brings fans from around the world to downtown Nashville for four-day celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The music is loud, the streets are packed, and CMA Fest is officially underway in downtown Nashville.

Fans from across the country — and around the world — have poured into Music City for the four-day celebration, snapping selfies on Lower Broadway, singing along with their favorite artists and soaking in every moment of the annual event.

For some, the experience is about more than just the big stage performances. From rooftop bars to an expanded Fan Alley along the Cumberland River, this year's festival offers more to see and do between sets. Fan Alley features interactive games, giveaways and special experiences from festival sponsors.

"Today, Ty Myers, and then I'm coming tomorrow night and tonight, so I'm excited about that," one fan said.

Still, many say the music is what brings them here.

"Just to check it out and to see the vibes and to listen to people play and see them in concert and to hang out with friends," first-time attendee Sara Schiro said.

Others are here to make memories with the people they love.

"I grew up on country music, so I'm excited to see new artists, old artists, all the above — and have drinks with my best friends and sister and just have a great weekend," another fan said.

For some, CMA Fest has become a summertime ritual.

"We came last year — we live here," a local festivalgoer added. "It was fun last year; we're looking forward to it this year… It was really good last year, but this year we have Ty, so could be good."

CMA Fest runs through the weekend, with major concerts at Nissan Stadium each night and free music filling the streets of downtown Nashville during the day.

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