Community invited to meet local officers at Coffee with a Cop event Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The community is invited to share morning refreshments with local law enforcement on Thursday as part of the Coffee With A Cop initiative.

The event will take place at Jon Bon Jovi's Bar on Broadway on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Coffee With A Cop is an international initiative designed to encourage open dialogue between communities and local law enforcement. The event gives residents a chance to get to know their local officers and build relationships with them.

In addition to coffee, Jon Bon Jovi's Bar will offer its full brunch menu during the event.

The event is free and open to the public.

Are you passionate about building stronger relationships between your community and local law enforcement? We want to hear from you. Watch our live interview for an in-depth look at the Coffee With A Cop initiative and what it means for your neighborhood — then share your thoughts with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.