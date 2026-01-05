Community mourns beloved Tennessee drag entertainer killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hearts are heavy as police continue searching for the driver who fled the scene of a hit and run accident that killed 23-year-old Afriye Seegars.

On New Year’s Day, Seegars was helping a friend into a rideshare when they were both struck by a car.

Seegars was well known in the LGBTQ+ community as a beloved drag entertainer.

Denise Sadler, whose stage name is Nece Sexton, was one of Seegars’ biggest supporters.

On stage, Seegars was known as the drag king Smooth Sexton, and Sadler said that’s where Smooth truly shined.

“I was Smooth’s LGBT mother,” Sadler said.

But Sadler said Seegars’ heart extended far beyond the stage, pouring love into everyone she met.

“When people were in a bad mood, Smooth was the person that lifted you up and got you back to where you needed to be to go on about your day,” she said.

Sadler said early on New Year’s Day, around 1:30 a.m., Seegars was walking a friend to a rideshare outside Peckers Bar and Grill when a car jumped the curb and struck them both while they were on the sidewalk.

Sadler was there and ran outside.

“Angel is my LGBT grandchild and Smooth was my LGBT child, and seeing that — seeing Smooth bleed on the sidewalk — it really traumatized me because I wouldn’t want anyone to go through that,” she said.

Despite witnesses performing CPR, Seegars died from her injuries. Her friend, Angel, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver left the scene.

“I hope the guilt eats them up until they turn themselves in,” Sadler said. “You’ve caused hurt and pain in a lot of people — not just her LGBT family, but her biological family.”

Sadler said Seegars had big plans that will now never come to fruition.

“Smooth was planning on looking for a ring after the new year and taking it to the next level with Kayla, so that was taken from her,” she said.

As she waits for justice, Sadler said she finds peace knowing Seegars left the world loved by so many.

“I’m going to miss you,” Sadler said. “My heart is broken, but I’m going to keep your legacy alive.”

A growing memorial now sits outside Peckers Bar and Grill, where Seegars was killed in the hit-and-run. Seegars’ family, chosen family, and friends said they are struggling to process the loss and are hoping for justice.

“A drag family is more than just getting on a stage and putting on a show,” La Diamond Sexton said. “It’s true family at the end of the day. When you don’t have anyone else to call on, you still have your drag family because they’re still going to love on you, not treat you any different, and continue to accept you and be there for you when nobody else is.”

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

A memorial benefit for Seegars is planned for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Play Dance Bar, with proceeds going to her family.

