Community mourns Tennessee instructor killed in tragic skydiving accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Someone truly worth celebrating,” that’s how a close friend remembers 35-year-old Justin Fuller, who died over the weekend in a skydiving incident.

According to authorities, Fuller became separated from a tandem rig with his student and had a fatal fall from the sky.

Many across the skydiving community are mourning the loss of Fuller, who also went by the nickname "Spidey."

Angie Gray, a former student, said Fuller was always doing the iconic Spider-Man web hand gesture.

Gray was one of Fuller’s students when he worked for Skydive Tennessee. He had recently decided to continue his career with Go Skydive Nashville.

She remembers him as person who was patient, encouraging and full of life.

“With me being hearing impaired, he made sure I knew what I needed to do — tapping on me or signaling to make sure I understood what was happening next. He just took care of me. He was the best. It was amazing,” Gray said.

Gray, like so many others, was heartbroken after finding out it was him who died doing the sport he loved.

“I wasn’t expecting it would be him. I hate that,” she said.

Authorities said Fuller and a 46-year-old student became stuck on the side of the plane in a tandem rig during a jump Saturday. Fuller became separated and fell from the sky without a parachute.

The student’s emergency parachute did deploy, and he ended up lodged in a tree off Ashland City Highway before being rescued. NewsChannel 5's Sky 5 captured images of the parachute still tangled in the trees.

Fuller was found dead in a nearby clearing.

As the Federal Aviation Administration investigates, Gray said her thoughts are with those left heartbroken.

“I’m just praying for everybody — for his family and friends,”Gray said.

A close friend of Fuller told NewsChannel 5, “Justin was safe, fun, and always brought good energy wherever he went. My heart is broken for his family and everyone who loved him.”

Fuller survived a plane crash over the summer in Tullahoma shortly after takeoff with Skydive Tennessee. In a social media post from June, he said he was deeply grateful to walk away with only a bruised heel. All 20 people on board at that time survived.

A friend shared a statement about Justin below:

"Justin was one of those people who just made life better for everyone around him. He was safe, fun, and always brought good energy wherever he went. Every time I saw him, he had a smile on his face, and I honestly can’t remember him ever saying a negative word about anyone. He loved skydiving and the people in it, and he cared deeply about his friends. He was the kind of person you were always happy to see because he was happy to see you! He was someone truly worth celebrating. My heart is broken for his family and everyone who loved him." Corbin Hand, friend

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.