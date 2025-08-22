Community resource centers offer addiction support ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — If addiction has touched your family, you know the heartbreak it brings.

With International Overdose Awareness Day approaching at the end of this month, the Tennessee Department of Correction Day Reporting and Community Resource Centers are holding some outreach events to connect folks to some services they may need to fight against addiction.

Steven Wienk knows that struggle firsthand, he remembers the moment that changed everything.

"My eye opens up and there's like six people all huddled around me,” said Wienk, recounting the day his life was saved thanks to bystanders and NARCAN.

Leading up to that moment, Wienk’s path in life was difficult. "I've sold drugs, I've done drugs, I've been to prison, I've been homeless," Wienk said.

After that, a new path forward opened up.

"A judge gave me a chance to let me go to rehab over prison," said Steven Wienk, senior outreach specialist for Path Recovery.

Wienk shared his story Thursday at the Tennessee Department of Correction Community Resource Center in Madison as part of an annual outreach community day event ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day.

"We're here to show them that they don't have to do things alone. We're here to let them know that someone will walk alongside of you, give you the resources that you need, so you can be successful in life," said Tandra Carter, clinical director for the Nashville Day Reporting and Community Resource Center.

Groups filled the hallways, hoping to connect people to addiction treatment and other services they may need.

For those who can't attend these events in person but have a loved one struggling with drug use, there are still options for help.

Jay Booker with Triony Behavioral Health said calling 988 can provide immediate assistance.

"You can call and say, 'I have a loved one that's on drugs,' and then they will walk you through the process of getting in contact with the people that you need to talk to, depending on your situation, to immediately get help and get them into a detox residential program or a stabilization to a hospital first," Booker said.

While Thursday's event is over, the Tennessee Department of Correction has similar awareness days planned in the next couple of weeks, including one in Murfreesboro.

They are open to the public.

Click here to find out more information about future awareness events.

