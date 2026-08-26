Convicted felon charged with attempted murder for Madison shooting

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted felon is in custody for allegedly shooting a man inside an apartment on N. Dupont Avenue in Madison on August 19.
Devonte Sherley was charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and gun possession during the commission of a violent felony after police say he shot a 26-year-old man in the neck and knee.
The victim, who was inside Sherley's sister's apartment, is now a quadriplegic. Police say the victim was in a relationship with Sherley's sister.
Sherley was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2019.
He is jailed on $310,000 bond.
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
- Carrie Sharp