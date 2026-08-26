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Convicted felon charged with attempted murder for Madison shooting

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Posted

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted felon is in custody for allegedly shooting a man inside an apartment on N. Dupont Avenue in Madison on August 19.

Devonte Sherley was charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and gun possession during the commission of a violent felony after police say he shot a 26-year-old man in the neck and knee.

The victim, who was inside Sherley's sister's apartment, is now a quadriplegic. Police say the victim was in a relationship with Sherley's sister.

Sherley was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2019.

He is jailed on $310,000 bond.

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