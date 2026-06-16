Crash blocks all eastbound lanes on I-24 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A single-vehicle crash is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Davidson County Tuesday afternoon.

According to TDOT's SmartWay system, the crash was reported at 3:31 p.m. near mile marker 60. Eastbound lanes are closed, and the left shoulder is also blocked.

No information about how long the closure may last was immediately available.