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Crash blocks all lanes on Bell Road in Nashville

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash has blocked all lanes of Bell Road at Reelfoot Drive in Nashville, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

Officials reported the crash around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes while crews respond to the scene.

No additional details about injuries or what led to the crash were immediately released.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.