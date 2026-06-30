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All lanes reopen after crash on Murfreesboro Pike

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

Update:
As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes have reopened.
__________
A crash has blocked all lanes of Murfreesboro Pike at Mt. View Road, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said all lanes are blocked as crews respond to the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

No additional information about the crash has been released.

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