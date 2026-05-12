Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Transportation said a crash is blocking all southbound lanes on Gallatin Pike at Delmas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post from Nashville DOT, the crash was reported around 1:05 p.m. on May 12.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route while crews respond to the scene.

No additional details about injuries or how long the roadway may remain closed were immediately released.