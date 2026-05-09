Crash closes I-65 northbound in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash involving a motorcycle has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Davidson County Friday night.

According to officials, the crash was reported around 8:12 p.m. near mile marker 89.4 on Interstate 65 northbound.

Authorities said all northbound lanes were closed as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details about injuries were not immediately available.