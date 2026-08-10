Createurs studio in Nashville marks one year as a creative hub for artists and entrepreneurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville creative studio is marking its first year in business, having welcomed more than 300 artists and creators since opening.

Createurs, located just west of downtown Nashville off Charlotte Avenue, was founded by CEO and co-founder Jackie Stevens. Stevens created the studio after recognizing that today's artists and creators need more than just a studio — they need a dedicated space to help produce professional content efficiently.

The studio serves musicians, songwriters, podcasters, photographers, businesses, nonprofits, influencers, and entrepreneurs.

Createurs offers flexible memberships and hourly studio rentals. Amenities include podcast studios, photography and video spaces, a green screen, an acoustic performance space, editing capabilities, and free, private gated parking.

Among those using the space is country music artist Mitchell Tenpenny, who is currently headlining the Speed of Light Tour through the fall and working on new music. Tenpenny has been utilizing Createurs to film content supporting his upcoming projects.

For more information, visit createursnashville.com.

Are you a creator, musician, podcaster, or entrepreneur in Nashville looking for a professional space to bring your ideas to life? We want to hear from you. Watch the full interview with Createurs founder Jackie Stevens and country music artist Mitchell Tenpenny to see how this one-of-a-kind studio is changing the creative landscape in Music City — and tell us what you think by reaching out to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.