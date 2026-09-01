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Cumberland Hardware in East Nashville set to close

Cumberland Hardware
WTVF
Cumberland Hardware
Cumberland Hardware
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 42 years of business in East Nashville, Cumberland Hardware will close at the end of the year, the company announced in a Facebook post.

"We are deeply thankful for your loyalty, trust, and support. You have allowed us to become more than just a hardware store — you have allowed us to be part of your lives, your homes, and your stories," the Facebook post said.

NewsChannel 5 visited the store in April when the owner, John Varallo, said that a lack of free parking and rising taxes in the neighborhood were making staying in business a challenge.

The last day of business for the store will be on December 31.

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