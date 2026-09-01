Cumberland Hardware in East Nashville set to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 42 years of business in East Nashville, Cumberland Hardware will close at the end of the year, the company announced in a Facebook post.
"We are deeply thankful for your loyalty, trust, and support. You have allowed us to become more than just a hardware store — you have allowed us to be part of your lives, your homes, and your stories," the Facebook post said.
NewsChannel 5 visited the store in April when the owner, John Varallo, said that a lack of free parking and rising taxes in the neighborhood were making staying in business a challenge.
The last day of business for the store will be on December 31.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp