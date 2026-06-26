Davidson Co. Sheriff's Office employee shot, former employee killed in double shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Midtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street. A woman who works for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office was shot in the leg in the parking lot of a motel across the street from the Tin Roof.

She was initially in critical condition but is now in stable condition at a local hospital.

A man who used to work for the same department died in the shooting. Metro Nashville Police say the incident was part of an ongoing domestic situation. No charges have been filed.

Metro Nashville Police are handling the criminal investigation.